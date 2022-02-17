Misdemeanor hearing set for Page County woman who made threat at school board meeting

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - A Luray woman who was charged after making an oral threat at Page County School Board meeting in January appeared in Page County General District Court for an arraignment hearing Thursday.

Amelia King was arrested and charged January 21 with a violation of Section 18.2-60 of the Code of Virginia for making an oral threat to a school employee. She was subsequently released on bond.

During the public comment period of the school board meeting January 20, King made comments that went viral where she appeared to threaten to bring guns to schools the following Monday if the board refused to lift the mask mandate that was in place for the school division at the time.

“My children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on, that’s not happening and I will bring every single gun loaded and ready,” King said during the meeting. After the board told her she had gone past her speaking time she added “I’ll see y’all on Monday.”

In court Thursday, King sat calmly and waited patiently for her arraignment hearing.

During the hearing, her defense attorney Gene Hart motioned for the court to amend the terms of King’s bond to allow her to leave the state.

The court granted the motion on the grounds that King has no prior criminal history, has a job and children in the area and therefore is not a threat to flee before her next hearing.

A district court judge set King’s misdemeanor hearing date for June 16 at 2:00 p.m.

Both King and her attorney declined to comment after the hearing on Thursday.

