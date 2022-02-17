Advertisement

Misdemeanor hearing set for Page County woman who made threat at school board meeting

By Colby Johnson
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - A Luray woman who was charged after making an oral threat at Page County School Board meeting in January appeared in Page County General District Court for an arraignment hearing Thursday.

Amelia King was arrested and charged January 21 with a violation of Section 18.2-60 of the Code of Virginia for making an oral threat to a school employee. She was subsequently released on bond.

During the public comment period of the school board meeting January 20, King made comments that went viral where she appeared to threaten to bring guns to schools the following Monday if the board refused to lift the mask mandate that was in place for the school division at the time.

“My children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on, that’s not happening and I will bring every single gun loaded and ready,” King said during the meeting. After the board told her she had gone past her speaking time she added “I’ll see y’all on Monday.”

In court Thursday, King sat calmly and waited patiently for her arraignment hearing.

During the hearing, her defense attorney Gene Hart motioned for the court to amend the terms of King’s bond to allow her to leave the state.

The court granted the motion on the grounds that King has no prior criminal history, has a job and children in the area and therefore is not a threat to flee before her next hearing.

A district court judge set King’s misdemeanor hearing date for June 16 at 2:00 p.m.

Both King and her attorney declined to comment after the hearing on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Governor Youngkin signed legislation Wednesday afternoon that gives parents the right to opt...
Rockingham County Public Schools updates COVID mitigation following new law
Bridgewater College shooting suspect Alexander Wyatt Campbell appeared via in...
Court sets 90-day mental health status report for Bridgewater shooting suspect
Cause of death confirmed for former Lynchburg Police chief and wife
Kassceen Weaver
Father charged in death of son found in freezer released on bond

Latest News

Shenandoah LGBTQ Center to host inclusive health and wellness fairs
Shenandoah LGBTQ Center to host inclusive health and wellness fairs
Evening Forecast 2-17-22
Evening Forecast 2-17-22
Now on 3 - Home Heating Safety
Now on 3 - Home Heating Safety
Misdemeanor hearing set for Page County woman who made threat at school board meeting
Misdemeanor hearing set for Page County woman who made threat at school board meeting
Overnight winds may lead to power outages
Overnight winds may lead to power outages