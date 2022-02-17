New-look JMU softball team opens 2022 season this weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Opening day is approaching for the James Madison softball team.

The Dukes are scheduled to play four games this weekend as part of the Charlotte Invitational in Charlotte, North Carolina. JMU opens play Saturday at 11 a.m. against UConn before playing Charlotte at 2 p.m. The Dukes then play the Huskies again at 10 a.m. on Sunday before meeting Campbell at 1 p.m.

A new-look squad is preparing to take the field for JMU as the Dukes look to build off their most successful season in program history.

“There’s a lot of new faces and a lot of new roles to be filled,” said JMU head coach Loren LaPorte.

All-time greats Odicci Alexander, Kate Gordon, and Sara Jubas have moved on after leading JMU to its first Women’s College World Series appearance in 2021 when the Dukes became a national sensation by winning a pair of games at the WCWS as an unseeded team. While most of that team has moved on, key players like Alissa Humphrey (RHP), Alexis Bermudez (RHP), and Emily Phillips (OF/C) return.

“This group has come back...and really worked hard,” said LaPorte. “And trying to figure out who they are and who we are as a team. I think now it’s just about getting it done when the game is on the line and when we start.”

JMU is ineligible to compete for the CAA’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament due to the Dukes’ upcoming move to the Sun Belt Conference. However, LaPorte says the 2022 schedule is strong enough to land the Dukes an at-large bid if the team wins enough games. James Madison’s home opener is scheduled for March 10 against Norfolk State before hosting the JMU Classic from March 11-13.

