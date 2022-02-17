Advertisement

Overnight winds may lead to power outages

With high winds expected throughout the night, power outages are possible for most of our area.
With high winds expected throughout the night, power outages are possible for most of our area.
By Julian Bussells
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With high winds expected throughout the night, power outages are possible for most of our area.

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative wants you to be prepared by having all of your electronics charged and plenty of blankets to stay warm.

If you have a generator for your home, make sure that it is working properly. SVEC says that they have extra staff on board Thursday night in case of severe outages.

“We always like to remind people, if you have an outage, report it,” said Preston Knight of Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative. “It’s good for us to know every single outage that’s out there so we can kind of get an idea of the scale of the problem.”

If you get your power from SVEC, you can report your outage on the MySVEC app, their website or by calling 1-800-234-7832.

