Senator Mark Warner speaks out against Russian aggression

Senator Mark Warner (file)
Senator Mark Warner (file)(wvir)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Russia says it is de-escalating tensions along the Ukrainian border but United States Senator Mark Warner isn’t buying it.

He says there is still an extremely high threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine and no real measures have been taken to deescalate the situation. If Vladimir Putin decides to launch major cyber attacks on Ukraine there could be a spiral effect.

“It could effect American businesses and clearly when Putin or if Putin attacks, and we launch major economic sanctions against Russia there’s a very high probability that Russia could react with cyber attacks against our country,” Warner said.

He also warns if a cyber attack spills over from Ukraine to any NATO country, other countries may be required to get involved.

