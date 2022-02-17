Advertisement

Shenandoah LGBTQ Center to host inclusive health and wellness fairs

By Kayla Brooks
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah LGBTQ Center is offering a series of inclusive health and wellness fairs.

Each fair aims to increase access to health services for three vulnerable subgroups of the LGBTQ community. At each fair, participants can get vaccinated or boosted against COVID-19, and there will also be health screenings, immunizations and consultations. Each fair will run from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on the 5th floor of 13 West Beverley Street, Staunton, VA.

· February 27 Health Fair: The aging LGBTQ+ population, ages 55+

· April 24 Health Fair: Transgender and Nonbinary individuals

· June 26 Health Fair: Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) LGBTQ+ population

“There is a disparity with inclusive safe and affirming health care within the greater Shenandoah Valley. The LGBTQ center is hoping to bridge that gap and offer insight and education, always education, and accessibility to folks who maybe don’t know there are certain organizations, businesses and practitioners in the valley that are willing and ready and able to see them,” said Event Director Cole Troxell.

That disparity comes from substandard care or outright denial of care because of an individual’s sexual orientation, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

“Creating a safe environment for people to come in and say, you know, I don’t really know how to go about this or I don’t really know how to feel comfortable in these spaces,” said Troxell.

Troxell said they’ll have sexual health screenings and mental health resources as well. If you’d like more information on the events, check out the event page on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Governor Youngkin signed legislation Wednesday afternoon that gives parents the right to opt...
Rockingham County Public Schools updates COVID mitigation following new law
Bridgewater College shooting suspect Alexander Wyatt Campbell appeared via in...
Court sets 90-day mental health status report for Bridgewater shooting suspect
Cause of death confirmed for former Lynchburg Police chief and wife
Kassceen Weaver
Father charged in death of son found in freezer released on bond

Latest News

Shenandoah LGBTQ Center to host inclusive health and wellness fairs
Shenandoah LGBTQ Center to host inclusive health and wellness fairs
Evening Forecast 2-17-22
Evening Forecast 2-17-22
Now on 3 - Home Heating Safety
Now on 3 - Home Heating Safety
Misdemeanor hearing set for Page County woman who made threat at school board meeting
Misdemeanor hearing set for Page County woman who made threat at school board meeting
Overnight winds may lead to power outages
Overnight winds may lead to power outages