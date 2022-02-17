Shenandoah LGBTQ Center to host inclusive health and wellness fairs

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah LGBTQ Center is offering a series of inclusive health and wellness fairs.

Each fair aims to increase access to health services for three vulnerable subgroups of the LGBTQ community. At each fair, participants can get vaccinated or boosted against COVID-19, and there will also be health screenings, immunizations and consultations. Each fair will run from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on the 5th floor of 13 West Beverley Street, Staunton, VA.

· February 27 Health Fair: The aging LGBTQ+ population, ages 55+

· April 24 Health Fair: Transgender and Nonbinary individuals

· June 26 Health Fair: Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) LGBTQ+ population

“There is a disparity with inclusive safe and affirming health care within the greater Shenandoah Valley. The LGBTQ center is hoping to bridge that gap and offer insight and education, always education, and accessibility to folks who maybe don’t know there are certain organizations, businesses and practitioners in the valley that are willing and ready and able to see them,” said Event Director Cole Troxell.

That disparity comes from substandard care or outright denial of care because of an individual’s sexual orientation, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

“Creating a safe environment for people to come in and say, you know, I don’t really know how to go about this or I don’t really know how to feel comfortable in these spaces,” said Troxell.

Troxell said they’ll have sexual health screenings and mental health resources as well. If you’d like more information on the events, check out the event page on Facebook.

