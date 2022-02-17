Strong winds for the area with two cold fronts

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Two cold fronts will bring strong winds to the area to end the week and over the weekend.

THURSDAY: Already a windy day but as a strong cold front moves in Thursday night, this brings rain showers and even stronger wind gusts. Wind continues to increase for the evening with a few scattered showers. Then a line of rain with gusty winds from 9pm to 3am moving from west to east. Wind gusts 30-50 mph possible. Strongest winds are expected along the Blue Ridge. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out but more so these are gusty showers.

There will be more of a narrow line, so rain won’t last long but there will be a few heavy pockets. Because the duration will be short, rainfall for most will be less than 0.50″ but there will be gusty winds.

Rainfall expected to be 0.25″-0.75″ with highest amounts along and west of Shenandoah mountain into West Virginia and the Virginia Highlands. Rain tapers off before sunrise Friday. The strongest winds should be before about 7-9am Friday morning. But still windy Friday.

Wind advisory Thursday night into Friday morning (WHSV)

FRIDAY: Still windy with gusts topping 35mph for the day. Winds finally start to settle by late afternoon and much lighter Friday night, but that’s short lived.

SATURDAY: Another cold front crosses around midday so winds pick up again early Saturday morning. Gusts 30-50mph again before 6pm. Wind finally settles into the evening

Forecast winds gusts Saturday (WHSV)

With strong winds, it is always a good idea to secure all loose items around the outside of your home, like trash cans, patio chairs, etc.

As always, you can find the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV weather app.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.