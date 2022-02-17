Advertisement

VDOT asks for input on improving portions of South Main St.

The focus of this study is to assess historical crashes on Route 11 and identify ways to...
The focus of this study is to assess historical crashes on Route 11 and identify ways to improve safety.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation invites the public to participate in a brief online survey available from February 17 until March 3. This study is being conducted by VDOT in partnership with the City of Harrisonburg and the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Metropolitan Planning Organization.

VDOT is seeking public feedback on a transportation study assessing potential improvements on Route 11 (South Main Street) between Pleasant Valley Road and Mosby Road. Participants will be polled on their use and concerns related to the corridor as it is configured today, then asked to rate the study team’s recommendations.

The focus of this study is to assess historical crashes on Route 11 and identify ways to improve safety. Access management is being reviewed along with multimodal accessibility needs for pedestrian, bike, and transit access.

The study seeks to recommend solutions where appropriate to improve upon these needs, which were identified in the Virginia Statewide Transportation Plan, VTrans.

The survey is available in English, Spanish and Arabic.

VDOT invites residents and travelers to learn more about this study by clicking here.

Study materials include a presentation and executive summary, as well as an online survey available through March 3, 2022.

Community input received through this survey will help the study team further refine and finalize potential improvements. The study partners may consider the recommendations for possible advancement through future local, regional, state and federal transportation funding programs.

This study is being conducted as part of a new program, Project Pipeline, created by the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB).

