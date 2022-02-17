Weyers Cave man sentenced to 10 years for child pornography

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - A Weyers Cave man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

69-year-old John Taylor Whittington pleaded guilty back in September 2021 to possession of child pornography.

In late 2020, FBI executed a search warrant at Whittington’s home and seized multiple electronic devices including multiple laptops, seven thumb drives, and hundreds of portable storage devices.

An investigation uncovered Whittington’s electronic devices held approximately 4,700 sexually explicit images of minors.

“When child pornography images are downloaded, shared, or otherwise viewed, it perpetuates the victimization of innocent children,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said Wednesday. “These cases are a top priority for our office, and we are grateful for the diligent efforts of our law enforcement partners in helping to bring yet another predator to justice.”

The FBI, Virginia State Police and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office were all involved in the examination of this case.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.