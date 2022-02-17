Advertisement

Woman says boy asking to use phone for help instead uses Venmo to take nearly $4K

An Orlando woman said a boy asked to use her phone and then used Venmo to steal nearly $4,000. (Source: WESH via CNN)
By WESH staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – It was a calm Saturday evening in a picturesque Florida neighborhood.

Shannon Fraser was walking her dog in Baldwin Park when she says she ran into a young boy on a scooter who told her his phone was dead, and he couldn’t find his family or friends.

“And he’s like, you know, ‘Can I please use your phone to call them?’” Fraser said. “Your first instinct is help a kid, you know, like immediately.”

Without thinking, Fraser said she handed her phone to the boy, who looked about 12 years old.

“He had the person on speaker,” Fraser said. “He’s like, you know, ‘I can’t find you guys.’ He said, ‘Do you mind if I open your Maps?’ So he opens Maps, and I’m watching him do this. You know, that’s the crazy part, is I’m a foot away.”

They parted ways and Fraser didn’t think anything of it until Monday night.

“I get alerts from my bank that my two Venmo transfers were approved,” she said. “One was in the amount of $1,800. The other one was in the amount of $2,000. And that’s when I stopped dead in my tracks.”

She contacted Venmo immediately and discovered the boy’s account was set up just 30 minutes before she met him.

“I feel like this is the new pickpocket,” Fraser said.

The Better Business Bureau said this is an important warning, especially since a number of times, these situations go unreported. So their best advice is to enable face ID and PIN, not just for your phone, but for the Venmo app itself.

“Most of my apps were protected by face identification,” Fraser said. “I thought Venmo was as well. It wasn’t.”

In just three minutes, Fraser said the boy took nearly $4,000. She said Venmo credited her account everything that was taken, and her next call was to the police.

“I think our guard has to be up more, and that’s the sad part of the story,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Governor Youngkin signed legislation Wednesday afternoon that gives parents the right to opt...
Rockingham County Public Schools updates COVID mitigation following new law
Bridgewater College shooting suspect Alexander Wyatt Campbell appeared via in...
Court sets 90-day mental health status report for Bridgewater shooting suspect
Cause of death confirmed for former Lynchburg Police chief and wife
Kassceen Weaver
Father charged in death of son found in freezer released on bond

Latest News

Killington in Vermont.
Two Vermont resort employees accused of leaving child in car while skiing
Valley schools change masking requirements after new law goes into effect
FILE - In this July 24, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a...
Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules
With high winds expected throughout the night, power outages are possible for most of our area.
Overnight winds may lead to power outages