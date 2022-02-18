$75K to help hundreds more get dental care in Shenandoah Valley

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta Regional Dental Clinic in Fishersville expects to treat 600 more people this year thanks to a cash infusion.

A $75,000 grant from the Delta Dental of Virginia Foundation is helping fund two new dentists - one full-time, and the other part-time - to help even more people with low income in the greater SAW area.

Executive Director Sophie Parson says they get 10-15 calls a day from people trying to establish care.

“This is really unprecedented,” Parson said. “This is due to the Medicaid dental benefit expansion from last July. And, of course, the pandemic that is unfortunately continuing to effect our community. So right now our capacity to accept new patients is very limited.”

This clinic isn’t able to accept everyone who needs help according to Parson, and sometimes people wait for months, but she says this grant will help.

