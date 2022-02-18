8th annual arctic dip benefitting VAIL

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Acres Family Campground is hosting an off-season dip in the lake to benefit Valley Associates for Independent Living, Inc. (VAIL). The dip will be this Saturday, February 19.

Participants are encouraged to register ahead of time. Pledge fundraising is also encouraged and prizes will be awarded to top fundraisers.

There is a minimum pledge of $25 to participate and dippers who raise $75 or more will receive a souvenir t-shirt.

Valley Associates for Independent Living is a private nonprofit agency serving people with disabilities in the Shenandoah Valley since 1989. VAIL’s mission is to promote self-direction among people with disabilities and remove barriers to their independence.

To register and start raising funds, click here. For more information, contact Executive Director Gayl Brunk at gayl@govail.org or 540-820-9423.

