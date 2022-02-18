Advertisement

Augusta Health kicks off community health assessment survey

Augusta Health located in Fishersville, VA.
Augusta Health located in Fishersville, VA.(WVIR)
By Tara Todd
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you get a call from Augusta PCR it is not a scam, it’s Augusta Health.

The hospital is conducting its triennial community health needs assessment; a survey that helps identify the biggest health needs in the community.

Once the data is collected, Augusta Health comes up with a game plan to address those needs that includes working with community partners and new programs.

“Those needs could have changed or worsened during the pandemic, so it’s especially important for the community to participate,” Augusta Health Director of Community Outreach Krystal Moyers said.

“It is truly the heart of our mission as an organization and really what we’re all about,” Moyers said. “And so we want to make sure that we really are being responsive to the needs of our community and that’s why this needs assessment is so important.”

The phone survey goes through the end of May, but you can also fill out a survey online that’s available through March.

