Balanced effort leads JMU to road win at Charleston

The James Madison men’s basketball team earned a road win at College of Charleston Thursday night.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team earned a road win at College of Charleston Thursday night.

JMU defeated Charleston, 71-63. Four different Dukes scored in double-figures led by Terrence Edwards with 18 points. Vado Morse and Alonzo Sule each scored 15 points while Justin Amadi chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.

JMU controlled the contest throughout, leading for nearly 37 minutes of game time and using an 11-3 run to pull away in the final minutes. Charleston shot just 31% from the field and made just seven three-pointer on 36 attempts (19%).

James Madison improves to 15-11 overall (6-9 CAA) and is now guaranteed to have a winning regular-season record. The Dukes continue their road trip with a game at UNCW Saturday at 7 p.m.

