East Rock swimmer sets state meet record

It was a historic Thursday night for East Rockingham’s Will St. John at the VHSL Class 1/2 State Swim Meet in Richmond.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It was a historic Thursday night for East Rockingham’s Will St. John at the VHSL Class 1/2 State Swim Meet in Richmond.

St. John set a Class 2 state meet record by posting a time of 59.60 to claim the state title in the 100 Yard Breaststroke competition. St. John barely held off Trent Hollandsworth of Radford who finished with a time of 59.71, which also breaks the previous state record. St. John is now a two-time state champion for East Rockingham after also winning the 100 Yard Breaststroke title last season.

Notable Local Performances - VHSL Class 1/2 State Swim Meet

1st Place

Will St. John (East Rockingham) - 100 Yard Breaststroke - 59.60 (Class 2 State Meet Record)

2nd Place

Rachael Bing (East Rockingham) - 100 Yard Breaststroke - 1:10.12

Strasburg Boys (Strasburg) - 200 Yard Medley Relay - 1:52.47

3rd Place

Eddie Klinko (Central) - 200 Yard Freestyle - 1:55.53

Abbi Kawatsky (Strasburg) - 200 Yard IM - 2:20.14

Nathan Cadle (Strasburg) - 100 Yard Breaststroke - 1:03.99

Strasburg Boys (Strasburg) - 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

