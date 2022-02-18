Advertisement

Families sue W.Va. school district over Christian assembly

High school student staged walkout in protest of Christian assembly they say they were forced...
High school student staged walkout in protest of Christian assembly they say they were forced to attend during school hours.(WSAZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A group of parents and students are suing a West Virginia school district for allowing an evangelical preacher to hold a religious revival assembly during the school day earlier this month that some students were required to attend.

The suit was filed in U.S. District Court on behalf of families by the Freedom From Religion Foundation. It alleges the Cabell County school system has a systematic history of disregarding the religious freedom of its students and instituting Christian religious practices.

The lawsuit says that on Feb. 2, two Huntington High School teachers escorted their entire classes to an assembly hosted by evangelical preacher Nik Walker.

