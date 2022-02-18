Advertisement

Former teacher sentenced after admitting to sex crimes, giving students tainted cupcakes

Cynthia Perkins
Cynthia Perkins(WAFB)
By WAFB staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A former teacher in Louisiana who admitted to giving her students tainted cupcakes among other child sex crimes was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison.

Warning: some may find details of the case graphic

According to WAFB, Cynthia Perkins issued an apology in court to her family, former friends, former coworkers, students, victims and Livingston parish before her sentencing.

Perkins accepted a plea deal from prosecutors in exchange for testifying against her ex-husband Dennis Perkins.

She pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to second-degree rape, production of child pornography, and mingling of harmful substances.

Per the plea deal, Cynthia had to agree to certain facts in the case such as assisting her husband in the sexual assault of a juvenile, helping him film a juvenile while bathing, and lacing desserts with Dennis’ semen before giving them to school-aged children.

The former teacher was sentenced to 40 years at hard labor without benefit of probation or parole. Additionally, she will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Dennis Perkins has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His trial begins May 9.

