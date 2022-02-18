Advertisement

Giant donates $60K to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Donation to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank
Donation to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank(wvir)
By Dryden Quigley
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is getting a cash infusion from a grocery store in Albemarle County.

A donation form Giant will be going to the Summer Kid Packs program, providing food to children when school is not in session.

“Hunger is a huge issue and has only gotten worse due to COVID,” Daniel Wolk with Giant Pharmacy said. “So to be able to give $60,000 through the Giant Family Foundation to support the Summer Kid Packs programs so that children can have food when they’re not in school and can take it home is amazing.”

BRAFB says more than 50,000 kids in our part of Virginia suffer from food insecurity. These packs give kids food over the summer while they are not getting school lunches. Last summer the program fed more than 7,000 children.

“When a child is food insecure, or they’re really at risk of the worst effects of food security, they need nutritious food to grow and develop. And if that’s absent, they’ll have problems in school, they’ll not be able to attend as well. They may have behavioral outbursts, they’ll fall behind in learning. We really want to prevent that from happening,” Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Chief Executive Officer Michael McKee said. ”This kind of a program can be life saving in terms of their future success.”

