HRMPO seeks input on long-term transportation plans

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization is asking the public to complete an online survey highlighting their transportation needs. The goal is to collect input for the organization’s 2045 Long Range Transportation Plan.

“That looks at a 25-year planning horizon for the Harrisonburg Rockingham area, so that’s the city of Harrisonburg, the ring of the county around the city and the towns of Bridgewater, Dayton, and Mt. Crawford,” said Ann Cundy, director of transportation for the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, which staffs the HRMPO.

The survey asks residents about their transportation needs, transit issues they see, and what their priorities are.

“We will use that information about people’s priorities and locations where they’ve identified needs and challenges both to develop the list of projects to be considered and to develop the methodology for how we score them,” said Cundy.

“If we hear that people’s main challenge is getting where they want to go on foot or by bike as opposed to safety challenges somewhere in the region we would potentially preference those kinds of projects more than others but all of that hinges on what we hear in the survey.”

The HRMPO will work with the Virginia Department of Transportation and local governments to develop future transportation projects.

The hope is that the feedback from the survey will be used to develop projects that will improve the area’s transportation infrastructure over time to keep up with the growing population and limit traffic.

“One of the ways that any community can manage the challenges of population growth and traffic is to invest in a network that gives you the option to travel in a couple of different ways,” said Cundy. “That could be the reconfiguration of an intersection that has a high crash rate on U.S. 33 Market Street, that could be adding sidewalks, bus stops, and bike lanes on South Main Street around Mosby Road or Erikson Avenue.”

The deadline to complete the survey is March 2. Click here for more information.

