Lawmakers remember Minnesota Congressman Jim Hagedorn

Hagedorn died Thursday after a battle with kidney cancer.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The passing of Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-MN) is leading several lawmakers to share messages of sympathy and support for the Hagedorn family.

In a statement, former President Donald Trump called Hagedorn “a strong and effective legislator for the great people of Southern Minnesota.”

The 59-year-old congressman lost his battle with kidney cancer on Thursday.

In a tweet, Senator Tina Smith (D-MN) shared, “no one should be taken away from us at such a young age.”

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) recalled Hagedorn’s push for “critical infrastructure projects, like Highway 15 that have made life better for the people in our state.”

Congressmen Tom Emmer (R-MN) called Hagedorn “a dear friend.”

Representative Tim Burchett (R-TN) tweeted “He was a genuine person.”

In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said, “the whole House joins Minnesotans and the Hagedorn family in mourning the loss of Congressman Jim Hagedorn.”

Hagedorn represented Minnesota’s first district and began serving his first term in 2019.

He was the son of former Congressman Tom Hagedorn (R-MN) who served from 1975-83.

