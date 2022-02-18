Local restaurant wins state honor

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg received two state honors from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

Magpie Diner took home the award for Best Adaptive Reuse Project after taking over Big L Tire and turning it into a prosperous restaurant. Owner Kirsten Moore is happy to have brought a booming business to the north end of downtown.

“I feel like there wasn’t much to pull people down here,” Moore said. “And it’s nice to see that it has done that and we hear from other businesses on the north end that it certainly ... they’ve seen the traffic as well so it feels good to be a part of something that has sort of been a catalyst for the revitalization of the north end.”

Virginia also honored the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance for its supportive response to help lead small businesses throughout the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.