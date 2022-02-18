Advertisement

Man charged for armed robbery in Waynesboro gas station

The armed robbery that occurred on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the Waynesboro Neighborhood Market...
The armed robbery that occurred on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the Waynesboro Neighborhood Market gas station located at 1211 West Broad Street.(Waynesboro Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department continues to investigate the armed robbery that occurred on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the Waynesboro Neighborhood Market gas station located at 1211 West Broad Street.

On February 12, 2022, Waynesboro PD charged 22-year-old Gustavo Quintaro, no fixed address, with the following alleged offenses:

  • §18.2-58 Robbery
  • §18.2-53.1 Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Quintaro was arrested February 16, 2022 at the Albemarle Regional Jail in Charlottesville. He is currently being held on bond.

No further information will be released at this time.

