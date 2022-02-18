More windy weather ahead

**A reminder that spring wildfire season has already started in Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. Spring wildfire season for West Virginia starts March 1 and continues through May 31. That’s no outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm during that time period.**

FRIDAY: Clear skies for the evening and cold with temperatures in the 30s. After a windy day, wind lightens up for the evening and overnight. Keeping clear skies overnight and very cold with lows in the low to mid 20s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. Wind picks back up by the late morning hours as we will be windy most of the day. Winds will be sustained out of the west at 15-25 mph with gusts 30-40 mph in the Valley, 40-50 mph across our West Virginia locations. A chilly day overall as we see a few passing clouds during the afternoon. Highs will be in the late morning in the low to mid 40s as temperatures begin to cool during the afternoon due to a dry cold front passing. With the wind, it will feel like the 20s and 30s at times throughout the day. The Allegheny Mountains will see some snow showers resulting in up to 2 inches of fresh snow.

Clear skies for the evening and cold with temperatures falling into the 30s. A more frigid night with skies staying clear. Overnight lows in the low to mid teens. Thankfully, gusty winds will subside during the evening but wind chills could still dip into the single digits at times overnight across our West Virginia locations.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and very cold with temperatures rising into the 20s. We’ll keep the sunshine around for the day as we develop a breeze again during the late morning and afternoon. Winds will be lighter than Saturday but will add a little more chill into the air. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Another quiet evening with clear skies and temperatures falling into the 30s. Any breeze fades during the evening and especially into the overnight. We’ll keep clear skies into the overnight as temperatures turn very cold. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. A few passing clouds arriving by the afternoon but overall a splendid day with temperatures turning rather mild. High temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s for the day. Beautiful weather for President’s Day. More clouds building in during the evening and overnight out ahead of our next system. Chilly with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy but pleasant to start the day with temperatures rising into the 50s. Rain will arrive with our next system during the morning Tuesday and last throughout the day. Rain will be steady at times as temperatures turn mild with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Showers lasting into the evening with overnight lows pleasant in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy but pleasant to start the day with temperatures in the 50s. Keeping more clouds than sun throughout most of the day but adding a little more sunshine late in the day. Mild with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Another cold front passes by during the day as temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s overnight.

THURSDAY: Chilly to start the day with temperatures in the 40s. Cloudy throughout the day as we are also watching another system for late in the week. Stay tuned for further updates. Temperatures staying chilly, remaining in the 40s the entire day. Cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

