Route 11 bridge replacement in Shenandoah County begins Monday

MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin replacement of the Route 11 (Old Valley Pike) bridge over the North Fork Shenandoah River February 21, 2022.

The two-lane truss bridge was built in 1933 and has reached the end of its service life, according to VDOT. It is located about a half-mile north of Route 720 (Wissler Road) near the town of Mount Jackson.

In late February and March 2022, Route 11 motorists should be alert for lane closures and flagger traffic control as needed during daylight hours. These restrictions allow VDOT contractors to set up the work zone and mobilize equipment.

During most stages of the project, Route 11 will be open to two lanes of traffic using the existing bridge. Throughout construction, motorists should alert for traffic-lane shifts and a work zone speed limit of 45 miles an hour.

The new structure will be built to the east of the existing one. It will be approximately 245 feet long and 38 feet wide, which is 14 feet wider than the existing bridge. The additional width will accommodate two 11-foot travel lanes, an 11-foot shoulder on the west side of the bridge, and a five-foot shoulder on the east side.

On January 18, 2022, VDOT awarded a $4.6 million construction contract to Fairfield-Echols LLC of Fishersville, Va. The project has a contract completion date of August 25, 2023.

All work is weather permitting. Check in with VDOT for traffic alerts.

