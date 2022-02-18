Advertisement

RPS: Mask mandate remains, parents can opt students out

Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
Richmond Public Schools unveiled a new logo in 2020.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Just one day after Governor Glenn Youngkin followed through on a campaign promise to ban mask mandates in schools, Richmond Public Schools announced how it is adjusting.

Superintendent Jason Kamras said that starting March 1, parents will be able to request their student not wear a mask by emailing RPS with their student’s name and school. Parents do not need to give a reason.

However, a mask mandate will remain in place, and only those who have written notice will be exempt.

As the law only applies to students, all teachers, staff and visitors will need to continue to mask.

According to federal law, all students who ride on school buses will still need to wear a mask.

