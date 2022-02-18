Shenandoah Valley Academy sees change in enrollment due to COVID policies

NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - Private schools have the ability to choose what protocols they put in place for their students and staff when it comes to COVID mitigation strategies.

Shenandoah Valley Academy has been following the CDC and Virginia Department of Health’s guidelines since the start of the pandemic, and they believe that their consistency in protocols has led to a bigger interest in their school.

“We made a commitment early on during the COVID crisis,” Donald Short, principal of Shenandoah Valley Academy, said. “To stay in person as much as possible, to have real school with real teachers and we did that and we saw a significant increase in our enrollment because of that.”

They pride themselves on continuing in-person learning, despite other schools switching to virtual learning for periods throughout the past two years. They kept their seniors in the forefront of their decisions, wanting them to have that last special year that they had been looking forward to their entire grade school journey.

This determination to stay in person sparked interest from parents and students across the country who wanted to be a part of an in-person learning environment.

“We were very surprised to find that large parts of the country that are shut down are very interested in what we have to offer.” Joe Lowe, a recruiter for Shenandoah Valley Academy, said.

In August, the Virginia Health Commissioner said that students were to mask in schools, which affected public and private institutions according to Short.

But now that Governor Glenn Youngkin has overturned that order and made masks optional in schools, Shenandoah Valley Academy followed in that guidance. Now, students can walk outside or in buildings on campus without a mask but can still choose to mask up if they choose.

The dedication to keeping classes in person while also having mitigation measures in place, such as quarantine halls, has led the academy to see changes in the number of students that attend.

“We lost students because of our positioning and our policies because it wasn’t strong enough,” Lowe said. “By the same token we made up for the students we lost by the gains of most of the families who really wanted an experience for their students.”

Lowe and Short say that last year was their highest number for enrollment since 2012, and they’ve seen between a 10 and 15 percent increase in the last year.

