Showalter earns Friday starting role for JMU baseball
By TJ Eck
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Justin Showalter is the ace for James Madison.

The right-handed pitcher, who starred on the prep level at Turner Ashby High School, will serve as the Friday starter for JMU baseball this season. He’ll toe the rubber Friday night when the Dukes open the 2022 campaign at No. 11 Florida State.

“It’s really cool to kind of get to step into that role and kind of get to lead the staff,” said Showalter. “I get to kind of set an example of the standard.”

Showalter is a graduate student who enters his fifth season at JMU. He has logged 111.2 innings, posting a 3.63 ERA to go along with 84 strikeouts. His best season came during the COVID-shortened 2020 season when he went 4-0 with a 0.68 ERA in 26.2 innings pitched.

“He’s a great competitor,” said JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry. “He is an unbelievable student-athlete in a sense that you have high maintenance guys, low maintenance guys, and you have no maintenance guys. Justin is a no maintenance guy. He goes about his business very well.”

While Showalter is the No. 1 starter for JMU, his innings may be limited at times. Ikenberry says the Dukes will employ a strategy this season in which JMU will go to the bullpen after a pitcher faces each member of the opposing lineup twice.

Friday night’s game between JMU and Florida State is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. in Tallahassee, Florida. It will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

