Advertisement

Virginia state health commissioner weighs in on new mask law

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Thursday was the first day in years that some students around the commonwealth saw their classmate’s smiling face. This is after a law was passed Wednesday leaving it up to parents to decide whether kids wear masks in schools.

The basis behind the new law that was passed mainly concerns parents having a choice for what’s best for their child. It comes at a point in the pandemic where COVID cases are quickly declining.

This has been a debate for quite some time now that finally has been settled in favor of parents deciding. Acting state health commissioner Dr. Colin Greene said it shouldn’t impact much in terms of general health.

“Between November and January, the parts of the state, the regions of the state where the omicron variant spread the quickest were actually the urban and sub-urban areas where there are a lot more people going around wearing masks than there are in the rural areas and yet the COVID spread or omicron spread the most quickly in those regions,” Greene said.

Greene also said that the omicron variant is simply different than other variants.

“Omicron is a different animal from alpha through delta and mu, the last one we looked at. Those seem more susceptible to having their spread slowed with a mask but omicron is just so extraordinarily contagious that it spread widely wherever it went pretty much regardless of what was done,” Green said.

Short-term studies have also hinted there are learning difficulties for children with masks in the classroom.

“If you have a child in school who is hearing impaired, they might have difficulty just because they can’t understand what somebody is saying. Under a mask they can’t read lips either,” Greene said.

Masks also seem to hinder learning social skills as emotions are harder to read with masks on.

While we can’t predict the future, Green said it’s looking unlikely that another variant like delta will emerge but adjustments can be made if necessary.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
Bridgewater College shooting suspect Alexander Wyatt Campbell appeared via in...
Court sets 90-day mental health status report for Bridgewater shooting suspect
Governor Youngkin signed legislation Wednesday afternoon that gives parents the right to opt...
Rockingham County Public Schools updates COVID mitigation following new law
Cause of death confirmed for former Lynchburg Police chief and wife
Kassceen Weaver
Father charged in death of son found in freezer released on bond

Latest News

Overnight Forecast 2-17-22
Overnight Forecast 2-17-22
Augusta Health kicks off community health assessment survey
Augusta Health kicks off community health assessment survey
HRMPO seeks input on long-term transportation plans
HRMPO seeks input on long-term transportation plans
It’s a perfect storm for gas prices to continue to rise
It’s a perfect storm for gas prices to continue to rise
Virginia state health commissioner weighs in on new mask law
Virginia state health commissioner weighs in on new mask law