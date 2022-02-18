Temperatures drop fast Friday as cold front crosses

**A reminder that spring wildfire season has already started in Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. Spring wildfire season for West Virginia starts March 1 and continues through May 31. That’s no outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm during that time period.**

FRIDAY: Rain tapers off before sunrise Friday. Eventually into early Friday morning, the cold front crosses, we dry out and temperatures drop. Highs Friday will actually be at midnight and just before sunrise, temperatures still in the 50s. Before 7am, temperatures will drop 10-20 degrees. Cooling a few degrees for the rest of the morning and holding a bit steady. Still windy with gusts topping 30-40mph for the day. Decreasing clouds into the afternoon then turning cooler into the afternoon. Into the 30s for West Virginia, 40s for the Valley.

Wind finally lets up late afternoon and temperatures cool fast into the 30s for the evening. Clear skies overnight and turning very cold with temperatures falling into the upper teens to low 20s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine and cold to start the day with temperatures rising into the 30s. Another cold front crosses around midday so winds pick up again in the morning, turning windy with gusts 30-40mph again. Highs in the low to mid 40s early, then cooling into the 30s for the afternoon and windy. Turning quite chilly.

Wind finally lets up around sunset and cooling fast into the 20s for the evening. Clear and cold overnight with lows in the upper teens to low 20s.

SUNDAY: A cold start with temperatures rising into the 30s and plenty of sunshine. Calmer winds but there will be a lighter breeze in the afternoon. Pleasantly cool with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Clear overnight and cold with overnight lows in the low 30s.

MONDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the upper 30s and just a few clouds. Plenty of sunshine and feeling pleasant with high temperatures in the upper 50s to around 60. A nice afternoon. A chilly evening with clouds building in ahead of another system. Low temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: Another chilly start with temperatures in the 40s and plenty of cloud cover. Clouds stick around into the afternoon but feeling pleasant with highs in the mid 50s. Scattered showers for the day and rain will continue into Tuesday night. Lows in the upper 40s to around 50.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the low 50s and clouds early A mild afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to around 60 with some sunshine. Overnight lows in the low 40s.

