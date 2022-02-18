VHSL State Wrestling Update: Day 1

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The VHSL State Wrestling Championships are underway.

WHSV area wrestlers are competing in the Class 1-3 state championships at the Salem Civic Center in Salem. First round, quarterfinal, and some consolations matches took place Friday before the championship and consolation semifinals along with the championship finals and consolation finals occur Saturday.

To see full results from the VHSL Class 1-3 State Wrestling Championships, click here.

WHSV Area Wrestlers Advancing to the Championship Semifinals

Class 1

113 - Evan Annese (Riverheads)

120 - Jake Yowell (Riverheads)

126 - Jude Robson (Riverheads), Caleb Yoder (Buffalo Gap)

132 - Ethan Eppard (Riverheads)

138 - Caleb Ramsey (Riverheads)

145 - Jax Allebaugh (Riverheads)

152 - Hunter Cline (Buffalo Gap)

160 - Bryce Hildebrand (Buffalo Gap)

170 - Cody Cash (Riverheads)

182 - Mark Yoder (Buffalo Gap)

195 - Cayden Cook-Cash (Riverheads)

285 - Kobe Ayers (Riverheads)

Class 2

106 - Peyton Dean (Strasburg)

113 - Heath Burks (Strasburg)

120 - Corey Chapman (Central), Jaden Shanholtz (Strasburg)

126 - Timothy Kartyshev (East Rockingham), Anakin Burks (Strasburg)

132 - Isaac Dodd (Central), Lucas Martinez (Strasburg)

138 - Jesse Lemon (Mountain View)

145 - David Burks (Strasburg)

152 - Donovan Burks (Strasburg)

160 - Braden Stern (Strasburg), Braxton Biller (Mountain View)

195 - Colby Shaw (Strasburg)

220 - Chuck Fake (Strasburg), Hunter Rinker (Mountain View)

Class 3

106 - Cooper Brandt (Wilson Memorial)

138 - Brian Habel (Wilson Memorial)

145 - Josh Hartman (Spotswood)

152 - Coy Brown (Fort Defiance)

