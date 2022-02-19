JMU women’s basketball topped by Charleston

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In women’s basketball, the Dukes fell to the Cougars 71-69.

The Dukes fall to 11-13 overall and 7-6 in conference play. Junior Kiki Jefferson led the team with 20 points while teammate Jaylin Carodine recorded her third double-double of the season with 10 points and 14 boards.

The Dukes held a 20-point lead early in the third quarter, but Charleston outscored James Madison 48-30 in the second half. The Dukes were 25-for-25 from the foul line, breaking the school record for the highest number of free throws made when shooting 100% from the line. However, Charleston recorded twice as many points off turnovers (14-7) compared to James Madison.

The Dukes are back in action on Sunday as they face UNC Wilmington at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.

