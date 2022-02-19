Lil’ Guss’ restaurant to hold benefit for families of fallen Bridgewater officers

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - Lil’ Guss’ restaurant in Grottoes will hold a benefit on Sunday, Feb. 20 to support the families of fallen Bridgewater College Officer John Painter and Campus Safety Officer J.J. Jefferson. It’s set to be a big event with musical acts and lots of food.

“A lot of people are pitching in to help. Customers that come to the restaurant, they’re all pitching in, so it’s a community event, it really is. This is not just the restaurant, this is about everybody coming together to help two families that really got struck hard,” said Thomas Marchese, co-owner of Lil’ Guss’ Restaurant.

For the benefit on Sunday, Lil’ Guss’ has been prepared around 700 meals to be sold drive-thru style in front of the restaurant. To get ready for the event they’ve smoked over 400 pounds of pork.

“There will be an officer, and somebody taking the cash. The officer will hand you the food, you give your donation, all of the money goes straight to the families,” Marchese said. “Anybody that goes and listens to the music, it’s $20 to get in, all of that money goes straight to the families as well as a portion of the sales from the restaurant that day.”

The benefit will go from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and include performances by a number of local musicians. Michael Murdock is an Elkton native who made the trip up from Mountain City, Tennessee to play the benefit.

“When [Marchese] called me about this event, I mean it was seriously just, I’ve gotta go, I’ve gotta do this. Most of my family is law enforcement, even my extended family, so to be a part of this is something very special,” said Murdock.

People around Grottoes have been looking for a way to honor the officers and help their families and the restaurant’s owners are grateful to be able to host the event.

“There were maybe 50 people that were talking for a week to bring an event together, and it happened to be Thomas that connects them, the link to bring the event together,” said Angeliki Floros, co-owner of Lil’ Guss’. “People came together, and it’s teamwork, the whole community... It’s the way to prove that we’re together on this, in every struggle.”

Michael Murdock said like many people from around the area, he wanted to help the families of the officers out after hearing about the tragic shooting and is glad to be a part of the event.

“I think as a community we all want to give back, but what do you do? Is the money really important to them? No, but we all need to do something, we need to let them know that we feel their pain, and we want to help,” he said.

Thomas Marchese said ultimately he hopes the event will help bring people together to remember the officers and make a difference for the families.

“People asked us to do it because John was the chief of police here for a long time and J.J. was his best friend, so to bring this community event to Grottoes was the main thing that we wanted to see, we wanted to see this town come together as it has before in the past,” he said.

The restaurant is hoping for a big crowd on Sunday. They ask that payments be made in cash so it’s easier to get the money to the families. You can learn more about the event here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.