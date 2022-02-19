Advertisement

Neighbors look to help daugther of Harrisonburg man killed by fire

On Feb. 6, 73-year-old Ray Eugene Good died after sustaining injuries from a fire in his home...
On Feb. 6, 73-year-old Ray Eugene Good died after sustaining injuries from a fire in his home on the 400 block of East Gay Street. Now his neighbors are coming together to help his daughter.
By Colby Johnson
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Feb. 6, 73-year-old Ray Eugene Good died after sustaining injuries from a fire in his home on the 400 block of East Gay Street. Now his neighbors are coming together to help his daughter.

Good’s daughter had been living with him and wasn’t in the house during the fire but the home was a total loss. In addition to losing her father, she lost nearly all of her clothes and other possessions.

A few of Good’s neighbors have come together to try to help by starting and donating to a GoFundMe to help his daughter get back on her feet.

“Our primary objective is to help her find a place to stay in the near term, which is challenging in Harrisonburg right now given the lack of housing, so yeah, it’s very sad, very tragic,” said Kyle Lawerence, one of the organizers of the GoFundMe who lives across the street from Good’s home.

Lawerence said the northeast neighborhood is a relatively close community, so the tragic fire hit hard. He said Good was a staple in the neighborhood for years.

“Mr. Good had been here on East Gay Street for probably 25 years, so a lot longer than we have been here, we met him right away when we moved in, and he was always out and about in the neighborhood and working on his cars,” he said.

Lawerence said there has already been an outpouring of support for Good’s daughter with people donating to the GoFundMe.

“We have almost 40 donors already which is great, a big outpouring of support. We haven’t yet collected or gathered anything yet in terms of clothing and things like that, folks have asked about that but primarily we’re focused on trying to give her some cushion to help with housing,” he said.

You can donate to that GoFundMe here.

