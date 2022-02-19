Richmond SPCA takes in pets from overcrowded Louisiana shelters

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond SPCA collaborated with the BISSEL Pet Foundation and other shelters to assist in bringing animals from Louisiana to Virginia in an effort to curb overcrowded shelters in southern states.

Over 180 cats and dogs were flown to Chantilly Air Jet Center in Manassas Saturday afternoon.

All animals will be relocated to different shelters and rescues in Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey to find loving home.

The SPCA took five dogs and 14 cats back from the plane to their humane center on 2519 Hermitage Rd.

All the other animals were then paired off with the other shelters that had the space for them.

They will be available for adoption soon.

