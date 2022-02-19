Temperatures on the rise

**A reminder that spring wildfire season has already started in Virginia. No outdoor burning before 4pm in Virginia until April 30th. Spring wildfire season for West Virginia starts March 1 and continues through May 31. That’s no outdoor burning in West Virginia before 5pm during that time period.**

SATURDAY: Frigid for the night with skies staying clear. Winds turning calm overnight. Overnight lows in the low to mid teens.

SUNDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and very cold with temperatures rising into the 20s. We’ll keep the sunshine around for the day but it will be breezy at times for the afternoon. Pleasant temperatures but the breeze will feel cool. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Cooling quick into the evening, clear skies and temperatures falling into the 30s. A light breeze for the night. Clear skies as temperatures turn very cold. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and cold with temperatures rising into the 30s. Warming fast and a splendid day with temperatures turning rather mild. High temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s for the day. Beautiful weather for President’s Day. More clouds building in during the evening and overnight out ahead of our next system. Chilly with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. A few rain showers after midnight.

TUESDAY: Cloudy but pleasant to start the day with temperatures rising into the 50s. Scattered on and off showers throughout the day. Rain will be steady at times as temperatures turn mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s, fluctuating with any rain. A few showers lasting into the evening with near steady temperatures in the mid 50s. Not exactly cooling overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy but pleasant to start the day with temperatures in the 50s. Keeping more clouds than sun throughout most of the day but adding a little more sunshine late in the day. Still warm early with highs in the low to mid 60s. Staying breezy as a cold front crosses in the afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s overnight.

THURSDAY: Chilly to start the day with temperatures in the 40s. Cloudy throughout the day as we are also watching another system for late in the week. Likely bringing rain showers but looking at the potential for a few snowflakes mixing in, especially in West Virginia. Stay tuned for further updates. Temperatures staying chilly, remaining in the 40s the entire day. Cold overnight with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and chilly for the morning with temperatures rising into the 40s. Staying cloudy for the entire day as we will still be watching this late week system.

