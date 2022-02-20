JMU men’s basketball falls in overtime to UNC Wilmington

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In men’s basketball, the Dukes were overcome by the Seahawks 78-77. UNC Wilmington hit two free throws with 0.6 seconds on the clock in overtime to overcome James Madison.

The Dukes fall to 15-12 and 6-10 in conference play. Redshirt junior Vado Morse led the team with 17 points. Graduate student Alonzo Sule added 14 points and grabbed 7 boards while teammate Justin Amadi added 11 points and pulled down 7 rebounds for the Dukes.

James Madison is back in action on Wednesday as the Dukes face Towson on the road.

