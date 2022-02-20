Advertisement

JMU men’s basketball falls in overtime to UNC Wilmington

JMU men's basketball
JMU men's basketball(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In men’s basketball, the Dukes were overcome by the Seahawks 78-77. UNC Wilmington hit two free throws with 0.6 seconds on the clock in overtime to overcome James Madison.

The Dukes fall to 15-12 and 6-10 in conference play. Redshirt junior Vado Morse led the team with 17 points. Graduate student Alonzo Sule added 14 points and grabbed 7 boards while teammate Justin Amadi added 11 points and pulled down 7 rebounds for the Dukes.

James Madison is back in action on Wednesday as the Dukes face Towson on the road.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Feb. 6, 73-year-old Ray Eugene Good died after sustaining injuries from a fire in his home...
Neighbors look to help daugther of Harrisonburg man killed by fire
Lil’ Guss’ in Grottoes will hold a benefit on Sunday, Feb. 20 to support the families of fallen...
Lil’ Guss’ restaurant to hold benefit for families of fallen Bridgewater officers
The armed robbery that occurred on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the Waynesboro Neighborhood Market...
Man charged for armed robbery in Waynesboro gas station
Cynthia Perkins
Former teacher sentenced after admitting to sex crimes, giving students tainted cupcakes
Shenandoah Valley Academy has been following the CDC and Virginia Department of Health’s...
Shenandoah Valley Academy sees change in enrollment due to COVID policies

Latest News

VHSL State Wrestling: Six local champs, Strasburg claims team title
Local Basketball Scoreboard: Saturday, Feb. 19
Local Basketball Scoreboard: Saturday, Feb. 19
Methodist vs. Mary Baldwin women's basketball
Local Basketball Scoreboard: Saturday, Feb. 19
JMU lacrosse
JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, Feb. 19