JMU men’s basketball falls in overtime to UNC Wilmington
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 12:46 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In men’s basketball, the Dukes were overcome by the Seahawks 78-77. UNC Wilmington hit two free throws with 0.6 seconds on the clock in overtime to overcome James Madison.
The Dukes fall to 15-12 and 6-10 in conference play. Redshirt junior Vado Morse led the team with 17 points. Graduate student Alonzo Sule added 14 points and grabbed 7 boards while teammate Justin Amadi added 11 points and pulled down 7 rebounds for the Dukes.
James Madison is back in action on Wednesday as the Dukes face Towson on the road.
