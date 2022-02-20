JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, Feb. 19

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Saturday, February 19.

JMU softball splits opening day at Charlotte Invitational

The James Madison softball team opened its season with a 9-5 win over Connecticut before falling to Charlotte 7-1.

The Dukes start with a 1-1 record. Emily Phillips, Lauren Bernett, and Morgan Mesaros hit home runs against Connecticut. Mesaros hit another homer against Charlotte in the afternoon.

James Madison is back in action on Sunday as the Dukes face Connecticut for a second game.

JMU lacrosse takes down Connecticut

In lacrosse, James Madison powered past No. 23 Connecticut 13-7.

The Dukes improve to 1-2 on the season. Redshirt sophomore Isabella Peterson scored six goals for the Dukes while teammate Kacey Knobloch added a hat trick.

The Dukes play again on Saturday as they face High Point at Sentara Park.

