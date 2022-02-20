Valley Associates for Independent Living hosts annual Arctic Dip

STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Associates for Independent Living (VAIL) held their 8th annual Arctic Dip on Saturday at the Shenandoah Acres Family Campground. Participants braved the cold weather and jumped into even colder water.

The event raises money to support people in the community with disabilities.

“VAIL is a wonderful organization that helps out a lot of folks in our community with disabilities,” Tyler Rich, one of the dippers said. “Help with getting to work, housing, different things like that we really appreciate them here.”

There was a fire, hot chocolate, and a heated building to keep everyone warm after they jumped into the water.

The event lasted from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with different heats being held throughout the hour. Companies could sponsor teams to increase fundraising efforts.

“I share the links everywhere I can,” Dakota Thomas said. “And ask people if they would donate for the great cause.”

Prizes were given out to the top fundraisers and t-shirts were awarded to anyone who raised over $75.

