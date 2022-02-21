2nd WVa teacher receives Milken Educator Award, cash prize

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A first grade teacher in West Virginia has become the state’s second recipient this year of a Milken Educator Award. Heather Haught teaches at McNinch Primary School in Moundsville, where she was recognized last week for the honor.

Earlier in the week, East Hardy High School English teacher Michelle Wolfe became the first teacher in the Hardy County School District to win the award since 1994.

Haught is the first recipient from the Marshall County School District. They are among more than 60 teachers across the country who will receive the award this school year.

Recipients are given a $25,000 unrestricted cash award.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.