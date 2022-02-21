Advertisement

Anonymous donor helps provide warm clothes for homeless

By Isabella Marcellino
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -

Walkabout Outfitter in Downtown Harrisonburg recently did a promotion with an outdoor clothing company called Smartwool. They gave away $1,500 worth of products to three customers.

The promotion sparked the interest of one customer who generously decided to match the $1,500 donation to help buy warm winter items for the homeless population in the area.

With that donation, Open Dorrs in Harrisonburg was able to come by the shop and pick out lots of items for their residents.

“We carry a lot of really nice warm clothing and to be able to work with Valley Open Doors and the anonymous donor to contribute to those in need was just a great opportunity for us,” said Rich Gibson, the Assistant Manager of Walkabout Outfitter.

The generosity has continued to snowball. The store says in the past couple of days after posting about the donor on Facebook, they have gotten even more donations from people around the community.

Some of the items purchased have already been distributed out to Open Doors. The shelter says the biggest needs right now are socks, winter hats and anything warm.

