Advertisement

Bat falcon spotted in US for first time

The bat falcon bird was spotted for the first time in the U.S.
The bat falcon bird was spotted for the first time in the U.S.(U.S. Department of Fish and Wildlife)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A bird from Central and South America has been spotted in the United States for the very first time.

The “bat falcon” was captured on camera at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Texas in December, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The agency posted two photos of the bird taken by photographer Peter Witt on Facebook last week.

The Santa Ana Wildlife Refuge said that, based on its appearance, the bat falcon is believed to be a juvenile.

The refuge said the bat falcon usually breeds in tropical Mexico, Central and South America, and Trinidad.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Harrisonburg woman gives 5,000 cheeseburgers to those experiencing homelessness.
Harrisonburg woman gives 5,000 cheeseburgers to the homeless
VAIL's Arctic Dip
Valley Associates for Independent Living hosts annual Arctic Dip
Lil’ Guss’ in Grottoes will hold a benefit on Sunday, Feb. 20 to support the families of fallen...
Lil’ Guss’ restaurant to hold benefit for families of fallen Bridgewater officers
On Feb. 6, 73-year-old Ray Eugene Good died after sustaining injuries from a fire in his home...
Neighbors look to help daughter of Harrisonburg man killed by fire
Cynthia Perkins
Former teacher sentenced after admitting to sex crimes, giving students tainted cupcakes

Latest News

A teenager died in a forklift accident on Sunday.
Boy dies in forklift accident
The flyers have a photo of President Joe Biden and the slogan “Let’s Go Brandon,” an anti-Biden...
Anti-Semitic flyers found in Colorado neighborhood
People from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the territory controlled by pro-Russia separatist...
EXPLAINER: The story behind Ukraine’s separatist regions
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces critical VEC backlog reduced 89%