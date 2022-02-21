Community Spotlight: Sadie Rose Foundation

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Sadie Rose Foundation is a community for those who grieve.

It was created in 2008, six months after Lee and Regina Harlow lost their baby girl, Sadie Rose, just hours after birth.

While they received support from family and friends, the couple realized how valuable it was to connect with people who have experienced a similar loss.

“Someone who hasn’t had that particular loss may not know how to talk to you in a way that is helpful, or they may say things that are hurtful not meaning them to be hurtful,” Vonda Driver, Executive Director of the Sadie Rose Foundation, said.

The Sadie Rose Foundation was created to be a safe space where families can grieve together and heal together.

“To be able to not be judges begins that healing process, but then also, for many of our families, being able to offer that support to someone who is experiencing what they’ve already been through also aids in that healing process,” Driver explained.

Through one-one-one and group support, the Sadie Rose Foundation has several free services to help with whatever bereavement process you may be going through.

“We have a widow and widowers meeting that meets on the third Monday of every month, and then we have some child loss groups that meet sort of as needed... and then the second Thursday of every month, we have a Community Coffee and that’s just open to anyone,” Driver said.

And right now, the foundation could use your help, too, turning wedding dresses into burial gowns for families who have lost a baby.

It has several dresses, but not enough volunteers to make the alterations.

“We can provide all of the material, the pattern, anything else they would need for the process,” Driver said. “The local hospitals have been restocked, but we need to get this stocked back up so that when they need them again, we have them.”

You can also help the Sadie Rose Foundation by heading out to Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren for the foundation’s annual Pancake Supper March 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. Free will donations will be accepted.

Those interested in volunteering with the Sadie Rose Foundation can email office@sadierosefoundation.org.

And anyone who is grieving a loss can call their support line at (540) 810-0307.

