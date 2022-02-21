Governor Glenn Youngkin announces critical VEC backlog reduced 89%

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Monday a nearly 89% decrease in the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) backlog. This is the first step in the governor’s day one game plan commitment to fix the VEC and put government to work for Virginians.

As of January 15, the backlog of employment separation reports have been reduced by nearly 89% from 246,273 to 27,728 and unpaid pending claims have been reduced from 24,887 to 15,846.

“Virginians deserve an unemployment insurance system that is responsive, efficient and customer focused,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “On day one, my administration launched the VEC transformation effort with an initial focus on reducing the backlog and we are starting to see encouraging initial results. We have a lot more work to do, but I want Virginians to know we are serious about making the VEC, along with all other state agencies, work for them.”

“Reducing backlogs is the critical first step as we fix VEC processes to help struggling Virginians that have been affected during the pandemic,” said Chief Transformation Officer Eric Moeller. “We have started the process of transforming the Commission and begun delivering results for the Commonwealth.”

If Virginians or employers have questions about unemployment claims, they are encouraged to visit the VEC website, email VEC at customerservice@vec.virginia.gov or call 866-832-2363 between 8:15 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.