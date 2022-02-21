Advertisement

Governor Glenn Youngkin extends COVID-19 Action Plan designed to help struggling hospitals

It is unclear when this new extension will expire
It is unclear when this new extension will expire(Arizona's Family)
By Joi Bass
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has extended an executive order designed to help struggling hospitals fight COVID-19 amid this pandemic.

Youngkin’s COVID-19 Action Plan was introduced in January.

It aligns with Executive Order Number Eleven to provide hospitals, health systems, nursing facilities, and other healthcare providers the tools necessary to combat the pandemic - allowing wiggle room for hospitals to increase bed capacity, telemedicine, and more staff.

Gov. Youngkin announces COVID-19 Action Plan to address strained hospitals, testing issues

The plan would also include issuing clear testing guidelines to prioritize the use of COVID rapid tests and providing more resources to encourage Virginians to get the vaccine.

The Virginia Hospital and Health Care Association urged the governor to extend it before it expired on Monday. It’s unclear when this new extension will expire.

To read Governor Youngkin’s full COVID-19 Action Plan, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Harrisonburg woman gives 5,000 cheeseburgers to those experiencing homelessness.
Harrisonburg woman gives 5,000 cheeseburgers to the homeless
VAIL's Arctic Dip
Valley Associates for Independent Living hosts annual Arctic Dip
Lil’ Guss’ in Grottoes will hold a benefit on Sunday, Feb. 20 to support the families of fallen...
Lil’ Guss’ restaurant to hold benefit for families of fallen Bridgewater officers
On Feb. 6, 73-year-old Ray Eugene Good died after sustaining injuries from a fire in his home...
Neighbors look to help daughter of Harrisonburg man killed by fire
Cynthia Perkins
Former teacher sentenced after admitting to sex crimes, giving students tainted cupcakes

Latest News

According to CARFAX, the median list price for a used car jumped 40% from January 2021 to...
Predatory Pricing: Online ads don’t match price paid at some dealerships
Safety reminders following house fire
House fire has Staunton Fire and Rescue reminding residents of safety
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,355 Monday
Sadie Rose Foundation
Community Spotlight: Sadie Rose Foundation