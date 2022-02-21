Harrisonburg group holds peace vigils against war

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - International fears of Russia invading Ukraine are steadily escalating.

In Harrisonburg, a local group is taking action against going to war. The Shenandoah Valley Anti-War Coalition has begun holding peace vigils every Saturday at 11 a.m. at “Love Park”, located behind Harrisonburg City Hall and across from the farmer’s market.

They start their peaceful protest with a walk to Liberty St. where they show off their handmade signs and even sing to those passing by. After the walk back to their starting point, they begin to have an open conversation about peace.

“What we’re doing is trying to create a weekly meeting of people concerned with peace and wanting to translate that concern into clear opposition to the policies that lead to wars,” Michael Snell-Feikema, member of the Shenandoah Valley Anti-War Coalition said.

Snell-Feikema says the goal of the peace vigil is to inform and support those in a struggle for peace. He adds meeting on a consistent basis builds community and communication between people so that they become aware of one another.

The group wants to show Congress they are opposed to policies that lead to war.

“Letting our Congress people know that we don’t want a continuation of these Cold War policies and the permanent war economy and so on,” Snell-Feikema said.

Snell-Feikema says he hopes the vigils continue to grow each Saturday in an effort to show there are people who would rather have peace than war.

“We don’t want any more wars,” Snell-Feikema said. “Negotiate, recognize the legitimate security needs of other people, recognize the needs of other people to develop their economies, help them to develop their economies.”

