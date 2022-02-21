Harrisonburg-Rockingham ECC reports rerouted 911 calls

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg-Rockingham ECC announced they have been notified by AT&T that they are experiencing problems with cell phone coverage in the area.

911 calls are still going through, but are being routed to an emergency business line. If you attempt to call 911 and cannot get through, HRECC asks you to please continue trying.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV and check the HRECC Facebook page for updates.

We have been notified by AT&T that they are experiencing problems with cell phone coverage in our area. 911 calls are... Posted by Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center on Monday, February 21, 2022

