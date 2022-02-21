House fire has Staunton Fire and Rescue reminding residents of safety

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton Fire and Rescue responded to a reported structure fire on Steffey Street at 1:13 am Monday morning, February 21, 2022.

Crews arrived to find smoke showing from the kitchen area. Once they entered, they reportedly found a small fire on the stovetop. The occupant and 2 dogs were able to escape unharmed. Oficials say the damage was minor.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire to be accidental and it appears one of the dogs was trying to get a box of treats next to the stove, bumped the controls on, and knocked the box over onto the hot burner.

Staunton Fire and Rescue reminds everyone to please keep flammable materials away from your stovetops, including noodle boards, and be sure to have working smoke alarms.

