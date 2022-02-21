JMU hosts clinic for National Women, Girls in Sports Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day with a clinic for girls in kindergarten through eighth grade. They got to learn the fundamentals of various sports from JMU’s female student-athletes.

“Today’s purpose is to really just encourage young females to be involved in as many sports as they can,” Madie Vincent of JMU women’s soccer said. “I think in the end sports teach us lifelong skills that’ll make them more well-rounded individuals.”

Girls got to pass volleyballs, shoot soccer balls and shake pom-poms during this clinic that ran from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“I wish I had this when I was younger,” Vincent said. “Just getting a taste of what it’s like. Not only as us being role models for them but to see like what they like, if its soccer, if its cheer, if it’s just being a cheerleader for a field hockey team. I think it’ll give them a good taste of what it’s like to be an athlete.”

Whether girls wanted to see what sport peaked their interest the most or wanted to get lessons from those who practice the sport every day, this event sparked interest among many young girls throughout the Valley.

In an area typically dominated by men, Vincent says she hopes to encourage girls to play as many sports as they can.

“We can not stop encouraging them enough to get involved in sports,” Vincent said. “I feel like we’re put down to men, I was raised with two brothers and every day I want to be better than them and I think in the end whether they take it to college or not the motivation and consistency that sports give them will make them better in the end.”

