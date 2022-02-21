JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, Feb. 20

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, February 20.

JMU softball sweeps final day of Charlotte Invitational

The James Madison softball team capped off the weekend with an 11-5 win over Connecticut followed by a 4-1 victory over Campbell.

The Dukes improve to a 3-1 record. Hannah Hennessy, Kayla Boseman, Hannah Shifflett, and Emily Phillip hit home runs for James Madison.

The Dukes return to the field on Friday as they face Oakland at the UCF Knights Classic held in Florida.

JMU women’s tennis wins double-header

In women’s tennis, the Dukes powered past Morgan State 5-2 before dominating Coppin State 5-0.

James Madison improves to a 4-5 record. After dropping the doubles point to Morgan State in the morning, the Dukes cruised in singles and doubles play throughout the day.

James Madison is back in action on Wednesday as the Dukes face Missouri on the road.

JMU men’s tennis falls to Youngstown State

JMU men’s tennis dropped its first match of the season 5-2 against Youngstown State.

The Dukes fall to a 6-1 record. After taking the doubles point, Youssef Sadek and Mathieu Josserand were the only Dukes to win their singles matches on Sunday afternoon.

The Dukes return to the court on Saturday as they take on William & Mary on the road.

JMU baseball drops third straight against Florida State

The Dukes dropped their third straight weekend game against the No. 11 Seminoles 10-4.

James Madison falls to an 0-3 record. Sophomore Joe Vogatsky went two-plus innings, giving up four runs and four hits while striking out two. Teammate Nick Zona went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

The Dukes return to Harrisonburg on Wednesday for their home opener against George Mason.

