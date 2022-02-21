Advertisement

JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, Feb. 20

JMU Women's Tennis
JMU Women's Tennis(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 7:55 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, February 20.

JMU softball sweeps final day of Charlotte Invitational

The James Madison softball team capped off the weekend with an 11-5 win over Connecticut followed by a 4-1 victory over Campbell.

The Dukes improve to a 3-1 record. Hannah Hennessy, Kayla Boseman, Hannah Shifflett, and Emily Phillip hit home runs for James Madison.

The Dukes return to the field on Friday as they face Oakland at the UCF Knights Classic held in Florida.

JMU women’s tennis wins double-header

In women’s tennis, the Dukes powered past Morgan State 5-2 before dominating Coppin State 5-0.

James Madison improves to a 4-5 record. After dropping the doubles point to Morgan State in the morning, the Dukes cruised in singles and doubles play throughout the day.

James Madison is back in action on Wednesday as the Dukes face Missouri on the road.

JMU men’s tennis falls to Youngstown State

JMU men’s tennis dropped its first match of the season 5-2 against Youngstown State.

The Dukes fall to a 6-1 record. After taking the doubles point, Youssef Sadek and Mathieu Josserand were the only Dukes to win their singles matches on Sunday afternoon.

The Dukes return to the court on Saturday as they take on William & Mary on the road.

JMU baseball drops third straight against Florida State

The Dukes dropped their third straight weekend game against the No. 11 Seminoles 10-4.

James Madison falls to an 0-3 record. Sophomore Joe Vogatsky went two-plus innings, giving up four runs and four hits while striking out two. Teammate Nick Zona went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

The Dukes return to Harrisonburg on Wednesday for their home opener against George Mason.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrisonburg woman gives 5,000 cheeseburgers to those experiencing homelessness.
Harrisonburg woman gives 5,000 cheeseburgers to the homeless
On Feb. 6, 73-year-old Ray Eugene Good died after sustaining injuries from a fire in his home...
Neighbors look to help daughter of Harrisonburg man killed by fire
Lil’ Guss’ in Grottoes will hold a benefit on Sunday, Feb. 20 to support the families of fallen...
Lil’ Guss’ restaurant to hold benefit for families of fallen Bridgewater officers
Cynthia Perkins
Former teacher sentenced after admitting to sex crimes, giving students tainted cupcakes
The armed robbery that occurred on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at the Waynesboro Neighborhood Market...
Man charged for armed robbery in Waynesboro gas station

Latest News

James Madison University celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day with a clinic for...
JMU hosts clinic for National Women, Girls in Sports Day
JMU women's basketball powers past UNC Wilmington
JMU women’s basketball powers past UNC Wilmington
JMU men's basketball
JMU men’s basketball falls in overtime to UNC Wilmington
VHSL State Wrestling: Six local champs, Strasburg claims team title