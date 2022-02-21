JMU women’s basketball powers past UNC Wilmington

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In women’s basketball, the Dukes dominated the Seahawks 73-51.

The Dukes improve to 12-13 overall and 87-6 in conference play. Once again, junior Kiki Jefferson led the team with 21 points. Senior Madison Green added 15 points on 5 three-pointers.

The Dukes recorded their highest field goal percentage of the season, shooting 54.7% (29-53). The Dukes outrebounded the Seahawks 38-24, and scored 14 points off 12 turnovers from UNC Wilmington.

The Dukes are back in action on Friday as they take on Northeastern on the road.

