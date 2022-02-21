Advertisement

LiL’ Guss’ raises over $17,000 for families of fallen officers

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The turnout was massive for the fundraiser at LiL’ Guss’ in Grottoes over the weekend. The restaurant owners say they raised more than $17,000 all cash to benefit the two families.

The restaurant sold more than 400 pounds of meat in the first two hours of Sunday’s six-hour event.

“We started crying after the 10,000,” Angeliki Floros, co-owner of LiL’ Guss’, said. “We were happy at just 10,000, we were happy then we started crying it was too much.”

The owners said Sunday was a class act of love and support from the community and served the purpose to provide cash on hand to the families.

This day couldn’t have happened without the help from patrons that supported this idea from the start.

“The biggest one was Virginia Rentals though, for the tents,” Thomas Marchese, co-owner of LiL’ Guss’ said. “That was a God savior right there, and then all the musicians that came and donated their time, it was just phenomenal what people were willing to do to make this happen.”

The owners stress that this event was not successful because of them, but rather, because of the community that came out to show support and donate their time and money.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrisonburg woman gives 5,000 cheeseburgers to those experiencing homelessness.
Harrisonburg woman gives 5,000 cheeseburgers to the homeless
VAIL's Arctic Dip
Valley Associates for Independent Living hosts annual Arctic Dip
Richmond Police were able to stop 300 drivers from attempting an "organized takeover"...
Richmond Police stop hundreds of drivers from attempted ‘city takeover’ this weekend
Lil’ Guss’ in Grottoes will hold a benefit on Sunday, Feb. 20 to support the families of fallen...
Lil’ Guss’ restaurant to hold benefit for families of fallen Bridgewater officers
On Feb. 6, 73-year-old Ray Eugene Good died after sustaining injuries from a fire in his home...
Neighbors look to help daughter of Harrisonburg man killed by fire

Latest News

Shenandoah Valley Anti-War Coalition holds Peace Vigil
Harrisonburg group holds peace vigils against war
Evening Forecast 2-21-22
Evening Forecast 2-21-22
Valley travel agent, airport report increased demand as COVID-19 travel restrictions ease
Valley travel agent, airport report increased demand as COVID-19 travel restrictions ease
Local group holds peace vigils against war
Local group holds peace vigils against war
Lil Guss’ raises over $17,000 for families of fallen officers
Lil Guss’ raises over $17,000 for families of fallen officers