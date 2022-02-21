LiL’ Guss’ raises over $17,000 for families of fallen officers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The turnout was massive for the fundraiser at LiL’ Guss’ in Grottoes over the weekend. The restaurant owners say they raised more than $17,000 all cash to benefit the two families.

The restaurant sold more than 400 pounds of meat in the first two hours of Sunday’s six-hour event.

“We started crying after the 10,000,” Angeliki Floros, co-owner of LiL’ Guss’, said. “We were happy at just 10,000, we were happy then we started crying it was too much.”

The owners said Sunday was a class act of love and support from the community and served the purpose to provide cash on hand to the families.

This day couldn’t have happened without the help from patrons that supported this idea from the start.

“The biggest one was Virginia Rentals though, for the tents,” Thomas Marchese, co-owner of LiL’ Guss’ said. “That was a God savior right there, and then all the musicians that came and donated their time, it was just phenomenal what people were willing to do to make this happen.”

The owners stress that this event was not successful because of them, but rather, because of the community that came out to show support and donate their time and money.

